Senators join forces on legislation to punish Russia
Senate Republicans and Democrats joined forces Tuesday to directly challenge President-elect Donald Trump over Russia's interference in U.S. elections and for ongoing aggression in other parts of the world. The 10 lawmakers, five from each party, introduced sweeping legislation designed to go beyond the punishments against Russia already levied by the Obama administration and to demonstrate to Trump that forcefully responding to Moscow's meddling isn't a partisan issue.
Discussions
|President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ...
|1 hr
|The joke that is ...
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|Diamonds5505
|331
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|2 hr
|Glitter2639
|139
|U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ...
|2 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat...
|2 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
|November 7, 2016
|2 hr
|Teddy
|66
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,147
