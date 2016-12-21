Senator McCain says U.S. a must stand...

Senator McCain says U.S. a must stand up to Vladimir Putina

8 hrs ago Read more: KICD-AM Spencer

Republican Senator John McCain said the United States could only improve its relations with Russia by taking a tough stance with President Putin, calling for stronger sanctions against Moscow. On a tour of the Baltic states, Ukraine and Georgia, McCain and other senators assured the former Soviet-dominated countries that the United States would support them, despite President-elect Donald Trump's praise of Putin and expressions of doubts about NATO.

Chicago, IL

