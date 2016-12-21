Senator McCain says U.S. a must stand up to Vladimir Putina
Republican Senator John McCain said the United States could only improve its relations with Russia by taking a tough stance with President Putin, calling for stronger sanctions against Moscow. On a tour of the Baltic states, Ukraine and Georgia, McCain and other senators assured the former Soviet-dominated countries that the United States would support them, despite President-elect Donald Trump's praise of Putin and expressions of doubts about NATO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KICD-AM Spencer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|43 min
|Squach
|291
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|49 min
|Go Blue Forever
|57
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|50 min
|Mikey
|7
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|5 hr
|George
|5,063
|Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ...
|19 hr
|Tm Cln
|55
|Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington
|Sun
|George
|22
|Bought during the Cold War, Russian mansions ac...
|Fri
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC