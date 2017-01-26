Second missing Pakistani blogger foun...

Second missing Pakistani blogger found, leaves country fearing for life: family

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Saeed's recovery comes a day after poet and activist Salman Haider, who disappeared from the capital Islamabad on Jan. 6, was recovered, according to his family. Pakistani blogger Aasim Saeed who went missing earlier this month has been found but has quickly left the country fearing for his life, his family said on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 18 min George 5,373
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) 22 hr Horacio 83
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 23 hr Chissinbop 468
News November 7, 2016 Sun Teddy 115
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Sun CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 29
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Sat Ainu 14
News Trump order seeks to cut through obstacles of d... Sat spytheweb 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,095 • Total comments across all topics: 278,394,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC