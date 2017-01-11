Samsung heir named suspect in South Korean political scandal

Choi Soon-sil, center, disgraced South Korean President Park Geun-hye's longtime friend at the center of a massive corruption scandal, arrives for her trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday... . Ahn Jong-beom, second from right, disgraced South Korean President Park Geun-hye's former senior secretary for policy coordination, arrives for his trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, J... SEOUL, South Korea - South Korean authorities said Wednesday that a Samsung scion will be questioned as a suspect in a bribery case in the massive influence-peddling scandal that led to the impeachment of the country's president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.