S. Korean dies after setting himself ...

S. Korean dies after setting himself ablaze over Japan deal

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

In this Jan. 7, 2017, file photo, an injured Buddhist monk who set himself on fire is put into an ambulance in Seoul, South Korea. The Buddhist monk died Monday, Jan. 9, 2107, days after he set himself on fire to protest the country's deal with Japan on former Korean sex slaves, Seoul National University Hospital said Tuesday, Jan. 10. A South Korean Buddhist monk has died days after he set himself on fire to protest the country's deal with Japan on former Korean sex slaves, a Seoul hospital said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 46 min Trump your President 137
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 57 min TRUMP a PUPPET 330
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 2 hr George 5,144
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Mon NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Russians Wish They Were Back in the USSR Mon PUTIN SUCH A FAILURE 1
News Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington Mon LOCK HIM UP 34
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' Mon NAZI SOVIET ALLIANCE 75
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,370 • Total comments across all topics: 277,780,586

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC