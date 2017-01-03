S. Korea to form brigade to remove North's leadership in war

In this Jan. 11, 2015 file photo, South Korean army K-55 self-propelled artillery vehicles move during a military exercise near the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. South Korea will form a special military unit this year tasked with removing North Korea's leadership in the event of war as Seoul looks for options to counter its rival's nuclear weapons and missiles, an official said Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.