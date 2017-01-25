Russian athletes accused of fleeing d...

Russian athletes accused of fleeing drug testers at meet

The Russian track and field federation says it's investigating after several athletes apparently withdrew from a competition to avoid drug testers. The All-Russia Athletics Federation says it has "established the fact of a mass withdrawal of athletes due to possible doping controls at one of the ARAF Winter Tour events."

