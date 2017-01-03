Russia orders investigation after pla...

Russia orders investigation after plane skids off runway

" Russian investigators are looking into an incident in which a passenger aircraft operated by national carrier Aeroflot skidded off a runway in the Western Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. Transport investigators said Wednesday that the Airbus A-320 overshot the runway by five meters after landing at Khrabrovo airport in a snowstorm late Tuesday.

