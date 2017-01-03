Russia orders investigation after plane skids off runway
" Russian investigators are looking into an incident in which a passenger aircraft operated by national carrier Aeroflot skidded off a runway in the Western Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. Transport investigators said Wednesday that the Airbus A-320 overshot the runway by five meters after landing at Khrabrovo airport in a snowstorm late Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|53 min
|Tm Cln
|5,109
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|1 hr
|Lollypop1781
|62
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|2 hr
|Dolly6807
|15
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|2 hr
|Treatz9726
|4
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|3 hr
|Sorry Hill
|310
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|4 hr
|Cuddles6201
|93
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|8 hr
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC