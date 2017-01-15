Red Cross staffer freed in Afghanistan weeks after abduction
The International Committee of the Red Cross says a staff member who was abducted in northern Afghanistan last month has been released. The ICRC's head of delegation in Afghanistan, Monica Zanarelli, said Sunday that the man is "safe and sound" and is now with its team in Kunduz.
