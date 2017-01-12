Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
A look at recent developments in the South China Sea, where China is pitted against smaller neighbors in multiple disputes over islands, coral reefs and lagoons in waters crucial for global commerce and rich in fish and potential oil and gas reserves: EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a weekly look at the latest developments in the South China Sea, home to several territorial conflicts that have raised tensions in the region. China is not happy with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's high-profile visits to the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia and Vietnam over concerns that he may be trying to pull the rug out from under Beijing's efforts to pacify its neighbors in and around the South China Sea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|15 min
|Primitive Edward ...
|419
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|17 min
|romant
|5,305
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|36 min
|Trump your President
|6,386
|Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World...
|3 hr
|NAZI RUSSIA
|23
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|3 hr
|LOCK HIM UP
|170
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|13 hr
|wichita-rick
|2
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|20 hr
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC