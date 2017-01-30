Putin's Russia in biggest Arctic mili...

Putin's Russia in biggest Arctic military push since Soviet fall

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

The nuclear icebreaker Lenin, the pride and joy of the Soviet Union's Arctic great game, lies at perpetual anchor in the frigid water here. A relic of the Cold War, it is now a museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 18 min George 5,373
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) 22 hr Horacio 83
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 23 hr Chissinbop 468
News November 7, 2016 Sun Teddy 115
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Sun CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 29
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Sat Ainu 14
News Trump order seeks to cut through obstacles of d... Sat spytheweb 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,095 • Total comments across all topics: 278,394,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC