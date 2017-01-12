Police official says 3 policemen killed in Taliban assault
A senior police official says Taliban insurgents stormed a police checkpoint in the northeastern province of Kapisa, killing three policemen. Massoud Chardara, deputy provincial police chief, said the Friday afternoon assault on the checkpoint lasted two hours.
