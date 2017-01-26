Police in Bangladesh clash with protesters over power plant
Police in Bangladesh's capital fired tear gas and rubber bullets on Thursday to disperse protesters demanding cancellation of plans for a massive coal-fired power plant near ecologically sensitive mangrove forests on the coast. Five people were injured.
