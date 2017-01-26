Police in Bangladesh clash with prote...

Police in Bangladesh clash with protesters over power plant

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Police in Bangladesh's capital fired tear gas and rubber bullets on Thursday to disperse protesters demanding cancellation of plans for a massive coal-fired power plant near ecologically sensitive mangrove forests on the coast. Five people were injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... 48 min Last but not least 8
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 3 hr xxxxxxxxxxx 184
News November 7, 2016 3 hr sava 110
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 3 hr Ainu 17
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 3 hr Enter 6,394
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... 4 hr WEKNOW 48
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 8 hr romant 5,345
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,185 • Total comments across all topics: 278,287,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC