Police brace for Sri Lanka rally against port lease to China

Sri Lanka police are bracing for a big protest Saturday by thousands of Buddhist monks and opposition supporters against a government decision to lease a major seaport to a Chinese-controlled venture. The government has signed a framework agreement for a 99-year lease of the Hambantota port with a company in which China will have 80-percent ownership.

