Poland wants to increase its military...

Poland wants to increase its military ties with the US

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Krzysztof Szczerski, President Andrzej Duda's top foreign policy adviser, was speaking days before the new U.S. administration that has signaled a friendlier approach to Russia takes power in Washington. Szczerski also suggested that Poland would welcome the re-election of Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany, Poland's largest trade partner with whom relations have soured since Polish conservatives came to power a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World... 1 min Treat9057 2
News Lithuania to build fence on border with Russia'... 2 min just a guy i knew 1
News Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U.... 4 min just a guy i knew 1
News November 7, 2016 51 min Flavor7955 73
News China, Serbia sign MOU on agriculture 5 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 5 hr Taxed out 368
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 9 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,270
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,618 • Total comments across all topics: 278,041,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC