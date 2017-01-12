PHOTOS: 'Forgotten victims of war' to be highlighted in Hampshire photography exhibition
Internally displaced Afghans are living in "stone age conditions," uprooted from their homes and villages after years of civil war and escape from Taliban fighting. The ex-Stroud School pupil who grew up on Northlands Road, Southampton, will be showing a selection of his work from the last eight years at city centre coffee shop Mettricks Guildhall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|1 hr
|kuda
|136
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|2 hr
|George
|5,230
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|2 hr
|George
|346
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|3 hr
|Ainu
|4
|Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat...
|3 hr
|Ainu
|7
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|7 hr
|George
|170
|November 7, 2016
|7 hr
|Hottie7775
|69
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC