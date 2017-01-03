Pakistan's army chief backs China inv...

Pakistan's army chief backs China investment deal in Baluchistan

The dusty desert city of Khuzdar in southwestern Pakistan has no hospital and no commercial flights into its tiny airport, but government officials who visited recently spoke in glowing terms of its future as a hub of commerce. Pakistan's new army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was among a flock of dignitaries who descended upon Khuzdar, a city of 400,000, to tout the benefits of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor for the southwestern province of Baluchistan.

