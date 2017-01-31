Pakistan Puts Leading Figure In 2008 ...

Pakistan Puts Leading Figure In 2008 Mumbai Attacks Under House Arrest

Read more: Weekday Magazine

Pakistan authorities said they ordered the house arrest of a leading figure who allegedly was behind the 2008 attacks in Mumbai that killed 166 people. The move on January 30 against Hafiz Saeed came after years of pressure from the United States and India and could easerising tensions with New Delhi, which has expressed rage over Saeed's continued freedom.

Chicago, IL

