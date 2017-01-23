Official: Taliban launch nearly 19,00...

Official: Taliban launch nearly 19,000 attacks in 10 months

An Afghan Defense Ministry official says the Taliban have launched nearly 19,000 attacks throughout the country in the last 10 months. By comparison the Afghan National Security Forces carried out roughly 700 counter-insurgency operations during the same period.

