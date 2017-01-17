North Korea says Obama should focus on moving
North Korea has said President Barack Obama should concentrate on packing rather than focusing on the reclusive nation's human rights record. State-owned North Korean press agency KCNA slammed additional sanctions filed by the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control , calling the move a "hostile policy" and the "last-ditch efforts" of an administration "whose days are numbered."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|Denny CranesPlace
|360
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Tm Cln
|6,364
|November 7, 2016
|2 hr
|Hungarian 101
|69
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|George
|5,269
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|22 hr
|DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ...
|6
|Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat...
|23 hr
|DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ...
|12
|Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi...
|23 hr
|DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC