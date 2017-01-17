North Korea says Obama should focus o...

North Korea says Obama should focus on moving

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WVNY

North Korea has said President Barack Obama should concentrate on packing rather than focusing on the reclusive nation's human rights record. State-owned North Korean press agency KCNA slammed additional sanctions filed by the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control , calling the move a "hostile policy" and the "last-ditch efforts" of an administration "whose days are numbered."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 1 hr Denny CranesPlace 360
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 2 hr Tm Cln 6,364
News November 7, 2016 2 hr Hungarian 101 69
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 4 hr George 5,269
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 22 hr DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ... 6
News Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat... 23 hr DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ... 12
News Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi... 23 hr DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ... 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,010 • Total comments across all topics: 278,027,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC