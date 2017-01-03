North Korea says can test-launch ICBM...

North Korea says can test-launch ICBM at any time: KCNA

16 hrs ago

North Korea said on Sunday it can test launch an intercontinental ballistic missile at any time from any location set by leader Kim Jong Un, saying the United States' hostile policy was to blame for its arms development. Kim said on Jan. 1 that his nuclear-capable country was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile .

Chicago, IL

