North Korea is a bad trip if you're looking to get high

In this Jan. 9, 2017, photo, a saleswoman holds up a locally produced t-shirt made out of Hemp in Pyongyang, North Korea, which has been getting some pretty high praise lately from the stoner world. The claim that marijuana is legal in North Korea and that if any laws do exist they aren't enforced is emphatically not true according to the North Korean penal code, which lists it as a controlled substance in the same category as cocaine and heroin, and the people who would likely be called in to try to get any foreigner violating them out of jail.

