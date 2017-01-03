North Korea is a bad trip if you're looking to get high
In this Jan. 9, 2017, photo, a saleswoman holds up a locally produced t-shirt made out of Hemp in Pyongyang, North Korea, which has been getting some pretty high praise lately from the stoner world. The claim that marijuana is legal in North Korea and that if any laws do exist they aren't enforced is emphatically not true according to the North Korean penal code, which lists it as a controlled substance in the same category as cocaine and heroin, and the people who would likely be called in to try to get any foreigner violating them out of jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Pulp fiction': Russia denies 'compromising mat...
|12 min
|The Real Donald T...
|10
|Senators join forces on legislation to punish R...
|1 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|1
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,148
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|2 hr
|UKRAINE in NATO
|140
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|2 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|332
|U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ...
|2 hr
|Fundie Concernd B...
|5
|President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ...
|5 hr
|The joke that is ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC