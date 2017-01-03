North Korea is a bad trip if you're l...

North Korea is a bad trip if you're looking to get high

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

In this Jan. 9, 2017, photo, a saleswoman holds up a locally produced t-shirt made out of Hemp in Pyongyang, North Korea, which has been getting some pretty high praise lately from the stoner world. The claim that marijuana is legal in North Korea and that if any laws do exist they aren't enforced is emphatically not true according to the North Korean penal code, which lists it as a controlled substance in the same category as cocaine and heroin, and the people who would likely be called in to try to get any foreigner violating them out of jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Pulp fiction': Russia denies 'compromising mat... 12 min The Real Donald T... 10
News Senators join forces on legislation to punish R... 1 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 1
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,148
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 2 hr UKRAINE in NATO 140
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 2 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 332
News U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ... 2 hr Fundie Concernd B... 5
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... 5 hr The joke that is ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,662 • Total comments across all topics: 277,808,309

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC