Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal likely to...

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal likely to table Constitution Amendment Bill today1 hour ago

Kathmandu, Jan.2 : Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is likely to present the Constitution Amendment Bill in Parliament today after the Madhes-based parties renewed their pledge to support the holding of local elections. An agreement was reached on Saturday between senior leaders of the CPN and leaders from the Samyukta Loktantrik Madhesi Morcha during a meeting held at the Prime Minister's Baluwatar residence, reports the Kathmandu Post.

