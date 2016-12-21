Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal likely to table Constitution Amendment Bill today1 hour ago
Kathmandu, Jan.2 : Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is likely to present the Constitution Amendment Bill in Parliament today after the Madhes-based parties renewed their pledge to support the holding of local elections. An agreement was reached on Saturday between senior leaders of the CPN and leaders from the Samyukta Loktantrik Madhesi Morcha during a meeting held at the Prime Minister's Baluwatar residence, reports the Kathmandu Post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|44 min
|George
|41
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|3 hr
|Squach
|288
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|10 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,062
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|12 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ...
|13 hr
|Tm Cln
|56
|Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington
|20 hr
|George
|22
|Bought during the Cold War, Russian mansions ac...
|Fri
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC