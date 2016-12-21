N. Korea's leader hints of long-range...

N. Korea's leader hints of long-range missile test launch

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

South Koreans watch a TV news program showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's New Year's speech, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. North Korea's development of banned long-range missiles is in "final stages," the country's leader Kim was quoted as saying in his New Year's message.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington 7 min WEAK TRUMP 21
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 9 min Father Christmas 22
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 11 min TRUMP a PUPPET 281
News Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ... 30 min TRUMP a PUPPET 49
News Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai... 1 hr George 1
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr George 5,058
News Bought during the Cold War, Russian mansions ac... Fri Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,246 • Total comments across all topics: 277,512,291

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC