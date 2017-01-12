Myanmar Muslims hope UN envoy's visit...

Myanmar Muslims hope UN envoy's visit will bring change

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

In this Dec. 2, 2016 file photo, Rohingya from Myanmar who recently crossed over to Bangladesh, huddle in a room at an unregistered refugee camp in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, a southern coastal district about, 296 kilometers south of Dhaka, Bangladesh. Muslim villagers in western Myanmar's troubled Rakhine state said Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, that they hope positive change will result from a U.N. envoy's visit to the region, where soldiers are accused of widespread abuses against minority Muslims, including murder, rape and the burning of thousands of homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 10 min Tm Cln 5,234
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 1 hr Reply 144
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 1 hr P on TRUMP 171
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 6 hr George 346
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... 6 hr Ainu 4
News Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat... 7 hr Ainu 7
News November 7, 2016 11 hr Hottie7775 69
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,942,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC