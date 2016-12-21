Missile boast puts North Korea threat...

Missile boast puts North Korea threat on Trump's front burner

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has put the world on notice that he aims to present US President-elect Donald Trump with his first international crisis. The autocratic 32-year-old leader declared in a televised New Year's Day speech that his military is on the brink of testing its first intercontinental ballistic missile: a rocket that can be equipped with nuclear weapons and is powerful enough to reach any part of the US.

