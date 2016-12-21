Missile boast puts North Korea threat on Trump's front burner
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has put the world on notice that he aims to present US President-elect Donald Trump with his first international crisis. The autocratic 32-year-old leader declared in a televised New Year's Day speech that his military is on the brink of testing its first intercontinental ballistic missile: a rocket that can be equipped with nuclear weapons and is powerful enough to reach any part of the US.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ...
|2 min
|Tm Cln
|59
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|1 hr
|Mikey
|10
|Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi...
|1 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|7
|Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017
|6 hr
|Bubba
|1
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|8 hr
|Slurpee3033
|59
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|9 hr
|Guest
|295
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|10 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,065
