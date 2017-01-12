Matthew Fisher: President Trump's asc...

Matthew Fisher: President Trump's ascent complicates Asia's future

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

President Donald Trump has so deeply infected the global discussion that a recent headline on the front page of a Philippine daily that shouted WORLD ON EDGE AS TRUMP ERA NEARS could have been published almost anywhere. Those words have a special resonance in the Far East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 3 min romant 5,298
News Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World... 41 min NAZI RUSSIA 23
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 49 min LOCK HIM UP 170
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 56 min ACT of WAR 413
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... 10 hr wichita-rick 2
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 11 hr Cassandra_ 6,379
News US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi... 17 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,979 • Total comments across all topics: 278,175,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC