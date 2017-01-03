Mastermind' of Dhaka cafe massacre ki...

Mastermind' of Dhaka cafe massacre killed by Bangladeshi police

South China Morning Post

An Islamist extremist accused of being one of the masterminds of last year's deadly siege at a Bangladeshi cafe was shot dead during a pre-dawn raid on Friday in Dhaka, police said. The bodies of Nurul Islam Marzan and another suspected extremist were found after officers raided a property in the capital's Rayer Bazar neighbourhood, a spokesman for the Dhaka Metropolitan Police told AFP.

Chicago, IL

