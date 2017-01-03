Mastermind' of Dhaka cafe massacre killed by Bangladeshi police
An Islamist extremist accused of being one of the masterminds of last year's deadly siege at a Bangladeshi cafe was shot dead during a pre-dawn raid on Friday in Dhaka, police said. The bodies of Nurul Islam Marzan and another suspected extremist were found after officers raided a property in the capital's Rayer Bazar neighbourhood, a spokesman for the Dhaka Metropolitan Police told AFP.
