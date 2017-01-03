Marzan killed in 'shootout'

Top "Neo JMB" leader Nurul Islam Marzan, who allegedly coordinated the Gulshan cafe attack, was killed in a "gunfight" with police in the capital early yesterday. It also left another leader of the militant group dead.

