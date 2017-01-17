Lithuania to build fence on border wi...

Lithuania to build fence on border with Russia's Kaliningrad

" Lithuania has announced it will begin construction on a fence on its border with Kaliningrad, the small Russian exclave bordering the Baltic Sea. The 130-kilometer barrier will stand 2.5 meters tall and will include electronic surveillance systems and drones.

Chicago, IL

