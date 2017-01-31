Kazakh president instructs to improve business environment
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Cardinal improvement and expansion of the business environment is one of the priorities of the modernization of Kazakhstan's economy, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said in his annual address to the country's people. "One of our strategic goals is to ensure that small and medium-sized businesses have at least a 50 percent share in the GDP of Kazakhstan by 2050," said Nazarbayev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|3 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,389
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|3 hr
|Bakuteh
|30
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|8 hr
|Itsashame
|9
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|9 hr
|Act of War is a C...
|474
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|16 hr
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|18 hr
|George
|6,397
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC