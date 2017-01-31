Kazakh president instructs to improve...

Kazakh president instructs to improve business environment

Cardinal improvement and expansion of the business environment is one of the priorities of the modernization of Kazakhstan's economy, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said in his annual address to the country's people. "One of our strategic goals is to ensure that small and medium-sized businesses have at least a 50 percent share in the GDP of Kazakhstan by 2050," said Nazarbayev.

Chicago, IL

