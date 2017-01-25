Kaspersky Lab employee reportedly arrested in Russia on treason charges
One of the leading cybercrime investigators at antivirus vendor Kaspersky Lab was reportedly arrested in Russia as part of a probe into activities that could represent high treason. According to Russian newspaper Kommersant , Ruslan Stoyanov, the head of the computer incidents investigation team at Kaspersky, was arrested in December as part of an investigation that also targeted Sergei Mikhailov, the deputy head of the Information Security Center at the FSB, Russia's internal security service.
