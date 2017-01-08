Just another Sunday? North Korea low ...

Just another Sunday? North Korea low key on Kim's birthday

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

In this May 10, 2016, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves at parade participants at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea. Though the young leader's birthday is well-known throughout the country, it has yet to be celebrated with the kind of adulatory festivities that accompany the birthdays of his late grandfather and father.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News November 7, 2016 4 hr Squirtss6816 59
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 4 hr Labia8747 69
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 8 hr Tm Cln 5,126
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 16 hr Sorry Hill 318
News Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo... 16 hr slick willie expl... 3
News Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai... 17 hr F c trump in the as 22
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 17 hr TRUMP PUTINs POODLE 109
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,335 • Total comments across all topics: 277,710,717

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC