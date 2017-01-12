Journalist killed by masked gunmen in...

Journalist killed by masked gunmen in Pakistan

Police officer Muhammad Ali said Friday that 37-year-old Muhammad Jan was returning home late Thursday night when targeted in Kalat, some 160 kilometers south of the provincial capital Quetta. Ali said the Jan was working for Urdu language daily Qudrat, and also teaching at a school.

