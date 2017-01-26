Jilted girlfriend slices off lover's penis
A jilted woman cut off her lover's penis with a gardening tool before running down the street with it after he told her he was marrying someone else. She hatched a plan to stop him sleeping with the other woman by luring him to her home for sex, but after blindfolding the 23-year-old, she grabbed a sickle and slashed off his privates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|2 hr
|Reply
|5,365
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|2 hr
|Ainu
|24
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|3 hr
|Ainu
|14
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|6 hr
|ActOfWar Cant Answer
|462
|Trump order seeks to cut through obstacles of d...
|7 hr
|spytheweb
|3
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|17 hr
|Your friend
|49
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|Fri
|Useful Idiot POTUS
|186
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC