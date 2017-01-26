Jilted girlfriend slices off lover's ...

Jilted girlfriend slices off lover's penis

A jilted woman cut off her lover's penis with a gardening tool before running down the street with it after he told her he was marrying someone else. She hatched a plan to stop him sleeping with the other woman by luring him to her home for sex, but after blindfolding the 23-year-old, she grabbed a sickle and slashed off his privates.

Chicago, IL

