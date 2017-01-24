Japan's military launches first commu...

Japan's military launches first communications satellite

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

The Kirameki-2 satellite lifted off Tuesday on board an H-2A rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan. The ministry says it is the first of three satellites that will replace three civilian ones currently used by Japan's military.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 39 min Reply 172
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 56 min Reply 5,314
News November 7, 2016 1 hr Teddy 87
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 8 hr Belgian Chocolate 424
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... 12 hr The Truth 1
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 17 hr Trump your President 6,386
News Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World... 20 hr NAZI RUSSIA 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,909 • Total comments across all topics: 278,202,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC