Japan's military launches first communications satellite
The Kirameki-2 satellite lifted off Tuesday on board an H-2A rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan. The ministry says it is the first of three satellites that will replace three civilian ones currently used by Japan's military.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|39 min
|Reply
|172
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|56 min
|Reply
|5,314
|November 7, 2016
|1 hr
|Teddy
|87
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|8 hr
|Belgian Chocolate
|424
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|12 hr
|The Truth
|1
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|17 hr
|Trump your President
|6,386
|Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World...
|20 hr
|NAZI RUSSIA
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC