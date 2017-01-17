Japan says isle name on 2018 Olympic website 'unacceptable."

In this April 23, 2014, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, left, shakes hands with Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida after exchanging the documents to extend the agreement on cooperation in research and development in science and technology between the two countries in Tokyo. Kennedy is stepping down Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 after three years as U.S. ambassador to Japan, where she was welcomed like a celebrity and worked to deepen the U.S.-Japan relationship despite regular flare-ups over American military bases on the southern island of Okinawa.

