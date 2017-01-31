Japan organizer: No history book at hotel during Asian Games
Snow-covered vehicles are parked in front of APA Hotel in Sapporo, northern Japan, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Japanese organizers for next month's Asian Winter Games say nationalistic history books will be removed from guestrooms at the hotel that will be used to house athletes.
