Inspired by Nepalese, UK architect rebuilds ancient temple
When a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Nepal last year, villagers in Changu Narayan ran up the steep rocky path that cuts through their town to their renowned temple. Seeing the piles of rubble, they figured their lives were over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,264
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|1 hr
|LOCK HIM UP
|164
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|2 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
|Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat...
|2 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|10
|Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi...
|2 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|9
|A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
|4 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|21
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|6 hr
|Gigglez6603
|173
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC