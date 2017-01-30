India Post Payments Bank will be a game changer for financial inclusion: Manoj Sinha

New Delhi, Jan 30 : Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister of Communications Manoj Sinha launched the operations of the India Post Payments Bank here on Monday as two pilot branches at Raipur and Ranchi through video conferencing from Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, Jaitley said that about 650 IPPB branches will be opened by September this year and that will have a multiplier impact as far as banking in India is concerned.{image_1} He said with IPPB, banking at the doorstep will no longer remain a mere slogan, but will become a reality due to huge postal network in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.