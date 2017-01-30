India Post Payments Bank will be a ga...

India Post Payments Bank will be a game changer for financial inclusion: Manoj Sinha

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi, Jan 30 : Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister of Communications Manoj Sinha launched the operations of the India Post Payments Bank here on Monday as two pilot branches at Raipur and Ranchi through video conferencing from Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, Jaitley said that about 650 IPPB branches will be opened by September this year and that will have a multiplier impact as far as banking in India is concerned.{image_1} He said with IPPB, banking at the doorstep will no longer remain a mere slogan, but will become a reality due to huge postal network in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 14 min Enter 6,396
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 6 hr romant 5,375
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Sun Horacio 83
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Sun Chissinbop 468
News November 7, 2016 Sun Teddy 115
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Sun CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 29
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,408,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC