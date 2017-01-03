India, Portugal condemn terror
India and Portugal on Saturday called upon the global community to avoid double standards in addressing terror and to strengthen cooperation in combating international terrorism with zero tolerance towards it. "They underlined that states should not support any terror entity including 'non-state actors' on any grounds and that violent extremism fueled by misuse of internet and the social media needs to be countered.
