India, Portugal condemn terror

India, Portugal condemn terror

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

India and Portugal on Saturday called upon the global community to avoid double standards in addressing terror and to strengthen cooperation in combating international terrorism with zero tolerance towards it. "They underlined that states should not support any terror entity including 'non-state actors' on any grounds and that violent extremism fueled by misuse of internet and the social media needs to be countered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News November 7, 2016 2 hr Teddy 60
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 8 hr Labia8747 69
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 12 hr Tm Cln 5,126
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 20 hr Sorry Hill 318
News Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo... 20 hr slick willie expl... 3
News Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai... 21 hr F c trump in the as 22
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 21 hr TRUMP PUTINs POODLE 109
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,890 • Total comments across all topics: 277,714,340

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC