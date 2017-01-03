In Transit, Taiwan President Set To S...

In Transit, Taiwan President Set To Stop In U.S. - To China's Displeasure

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

Yet when Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen touches down in Houston, after setting out from Taiwan on Saturday, China's attentions will be squarely trained on what she does during her brief stopover. The stop in Houston, en route to Tsai's diplomatic visit in Central America, has taken on new significance since her December phone call with President-elect Donald Trump unsettled decades of U.S. policy toward China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News November 7, 2016 1 hr Hungarian 101 58
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 2 hr Tm Cln 5,126
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 9 hr James 65
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 9 hr Sorry Hill 318
News Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo... 9 hr slick willie expl... 3
News Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai... 10 hr F c trump in the as 22
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 10 hr TRUMP PUTINs POODLE 109
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,667 • Total comments across all topics: 277,703,122

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC