In frigid cold, Mongolians stand in protest of air pollution
" Thousands of Mongolians have protested for the second time this winter to call attention to government inaction on air pollution. A protest Saturday drew an estimated 7,000 people, many of them wearing air masks underneath thick winter hats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|36 min
|Kaifeng Jews
|25
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|8 hr
|romant
|5,366
|November 7, 2016
|8 hr
|sava
|114
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|12 hr
|Ainu
|14
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|15 hr
|ActOfWar Cant Answer
|462
|Trump order seeks to cut through obstacles of d...
|17 hr
|spytheweb
|3
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Fri
|Your friend
|49
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC