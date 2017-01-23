Hopes fade for justice for dead, lost...

Hopes fade for justice for dead, lost Sri Lankan journalists

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 photo, Sandya Ekneligoda, wife of disappeared journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda, turns pages of their wedding album while speaking to the Associated Press at her residence in Homagama, on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka. Hope is fading fast for the families of journalists who were killed or disappeared during the country's brutal, decades-long civil war with little action so far from a new government voted into power two years ago, activists and relatives said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 50 min Tm Cln 5,317
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 1 hr ENTER 6,389
News November 7, 2016 3 hr Teddy 90
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 6 hr George 428
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 7 hr LOCK HIM UP 174
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Mon The Truth 1
News Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World... Mon NAZI RUSSIA 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,703 • Total comments across all topics: 278,219,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC