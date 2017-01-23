Hopes fade for justice for dead, lost Sri Lankan journalists
In this Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 photo, Sandya Ekneligoda, wife of disappeared journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda, turns pages of their wedding album while speaking to the Associated Press at her residence in Homagama, on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka. Hope is fading fast for the families of journalists who were killed or disappeared during the country's brutal, decades-long civil war with little action so far from a new government voted into power two years ago, activists and relatives said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|50 min
|Tm Cln
|5,317
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|ENTER
|6,389
|November 7, 2016
|3 hr
|Teddy
|90
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|6 hr
|George
|428
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|7 hr
|LOCK HIM UP
|174
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Mon
|The Truth
|1
|Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World...
|Mon
|NAZI RUSSIA
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC