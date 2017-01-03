Home Secretary faces renewed call to stop deportation of teenager to Afghanistan
Shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens will present a 14,000-strong petition and a letter to Amber Rudd, urging her to allow 19 year-old Bashir Naderi to stay in the UK. Ms Stevens will be joined at the Home Office in London by Mr Naderi's girlfriend Nicole Cooper and her family, alongside other supporters of the campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,117
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|9 hr
|Sweetz7083
|63
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|9 hr
|Twizzler9793
|16
|When It Comes To Russia, So Far Donald Trump Mo...
|9 hr
|Popz7778
|2
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|11 hr
|Lick1903
|96
|Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo...
|17 hr
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|1
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Thu
|BIKSU
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC