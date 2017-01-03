Home Secretary faces renewed call to ...

Home Secretary faces renewed call to stop deportation of teenager to Afghanistan

Shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens will present a 14,000-strong petition and a letter to Amber Rudd, urging her to allow 19 year-old Bashir Naderi to stay in the UK. Ms Stevens will be joined at the Home Office in London by Mr Naderi's girlfriend Nicole Cooper and her family, alongside other supporters of the campaign.

Chicago, IL

