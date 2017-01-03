Here are our predictions for 2017
As 2016 comes to an end, the tumult of the past year shows the truly unpredictable state of world affairs. Brexit in the UK and the election of Donald Trump in the US showed the inherent failures of relying too heavily on public polling, while the scope and ability of ISIS attacks worldwide served as a crude wake-up call to the group's deadly reach, even as it loses ground in the Middle East.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|November 7, 2016
|3 hr
|Teddy
|63
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|5 hr
|o see the light
|74
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|6 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,133
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|13 hr
|Trump your President
|119
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|14 hr
|efoster68
|321
|Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba...
|17 hr
|Raj
|5
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|19 hr
|Kar
|1
