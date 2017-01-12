Head of Samsung faces arrest in South Korean president bribery scandal

In this Jan. 12, 2017 fie photo, Lee Jae-yong, center, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, arrives to be questioned as a suspect in bribery case in the massive influence-peddling scandal that led to the president's impeachment at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea. The special prosecutors office said Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 that it requested an arrest warrant for Lee, the 48-year-old Samsung Electronics vice chairman.

