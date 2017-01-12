Government says High Peace Council ch...

Government says High Peace Council chief dies

18 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

An Afghan official says that Pir Sayed Ahmed Gailani, chief of Afghanistan's High Peace Council, tasked with negotiating an end to the country's protracted conflict, has died at age 84. Mohammed Karim Khalili, deputy head of the council, told The Associated Press that Gailani died in Kabul earlier Friday. The exact cause of death was not immediately reported but he had been ill.

