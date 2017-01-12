For India's typewriters, the ribbon may have finally run out
The end is coming, though admittedly it may not look that way at 10 a.m. on a Tuesday morning, when dozens of young Indians have arrived for morning classes at Anand Type, Shorthand and Keypunch College, and every battered Remington is clattering away. Looking around the cramped classrooms, you might think that the typewriter still has a future in India.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|50 min
|Tm Cln
|5,311
|November 7, 2016
|1 hr
|sava
|85
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|2 hr
|The Truth
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|6 hr
|Used goods
|423
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|7 hr
|Trump your President
|6,386
|Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World...
|10 hr
|NAZI RUSSIA
|23
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|10 hr
|LOCK HIM UP
|170
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC