Ex-UN chief back in S. Korea, hints at presidential bid
Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon tries to shake hands with supporters as he leaves at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. The former U.N. Secretary-General has returned to native South Korea amid widespread expectations he'll run for president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|37 min
|west is best
|91
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|1 hr
|Rings9523
|161
|'Pulp fiction': Russia denies - compromising ma...
|2 hr
|Lollypop6442
|27
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|3 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,166
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|6 hr
|Russian Ainu
|3
|Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat...
|9 hr
|Ainu
|2
|Senators join forces on legislation to punish R...
|9 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC