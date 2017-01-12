Ex-UN chief back in S. Korea, hints a...

Ex-UN chief back in S. Korea, hints at presidential bid

Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon tries to shake hands with supporters as he leaves at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. The former U.N. Secretary-General has returned to native South Korea amid widespread expectations he'll run for president.

Chicago, IL

